His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has been named among the '100 Most Influential People' of 2019 by Time magazine.

The list, which was revealed on Wednesday, chose the "influential people" under four categories: leaders, pioneers, artists, icons and titans.

Geopolitical analyst Ryan Bohl was commissioned to write a piece about Shaikh Mohammad, and said: “[Shaikh Mohammad’s] military-first approach, which has earned the UAE the nickname of Little Sparta among some U.S. officials, carries costs born of blood in Yemen and reputation in Western capitals. But [Shaikh Mohammad] attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and he’s a long-term thinker; the firm belief that the benefits outweigh the costs compels him onward.”

Various world leaders were also named in 2019’s list — including US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping, Pope Francis, Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern, as well as the prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.