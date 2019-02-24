Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has mourned the death of Abdullah Mohammad Al Masoud Al Muhairbi, the Speaker of the National Consultative Council, who died Sunday evening.
Shaikh Mohammad tweeted: “Today, we have lost one of the UAE’s loyal and true men... He was a symbol for giving and we will always remember his achievements and contribution... May Allah’s mercy be upon Abdullah Mohammad Al Masoud Al Muhairbi, a great personality who vowed to serve her country. We pray to Allah Al Mighty rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.”