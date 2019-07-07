Dubai Ruler calls on envoys to enhance cooperation between UAE and their countries

Shaikh Mohammad with Marianne Nissila, the new Ambassador of Finland to the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Palace of the Nation in Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Mohammad received the credentials from ambassadors of Thailand, Nepal, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Montenegro, Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Dominica, Korea, Finland, Russia and Iraq.

The new ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their presidents and heads of government to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Shaikh Mohammad.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the ambassadors and wished them good luck in performing their missions for the common benefit of the UAE and their respective countries, as well as enhancing friendship and cooperation ties between the people of the UAE and of their respective countries.

“You are in your second country and we wish you and your families a happy stay among our diverse society where everyone lives in great harmony and love without differences,” he told the ambassadors.