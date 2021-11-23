Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Sheikh Mohamed underlined the depth of fraternal ties binding the UAE and Jordan at all levels, wishing Jordan and its people further progress and prosperity.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to take them to greater heights, and exchanged views about the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on the situations in the Middle East.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reaffirmed their interest in maintaining coordination and consultation for the interests of their countries and peoples as well as for the greater Arab region.
They highlighted the need to enhance development partnerships that serve the region and its people and achieve sustainable development and prosperity.