Dubai: Renowned international Islamic scholars Mufti Esmail Menk, Abdul Raheem Green and Saeed Rageah will headline the three-day Al Manar International Tolerance Convention that begins on April 3, the organisers announced yesterday.

Underlining the Islamic perspective of tolerance which encompasses the values of forgiveness, leniency and overlooking the shortcomings of others, the convention will highlight how peaceful and progressive societies are built around tolerance, mutual respect and coexistence, said Ahmad Hamed, one of the speakers and a member of the organising committee, announcing the details of the event.

Being held under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the convention is part of year-long initiatives and programmes planned across the country as part of the Year of Tolerance.