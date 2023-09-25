Dubai: The UAE has despatched 622 tonnes of relief and humanitarian aid to Libya over the course of just 11 days, benefiting as many as 6,386 families in need.
The aid was transported onboard 28 aircraft.
The rapid response came under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.
The relief programme was initiated urgently, ensuring the provision and delivery of essential supplies such as shelter, food, and healthcare needs.
The UAE’s humanitarian response exemplifies its commitment to supporting friendly countries during times of crisis.
The UAE acted quickly to support the humanitarian relief efforts in Libya, where floods and heavy rains caused humanitarian tragedy.
Thousands of people have been killed or gone missing, and many regions have suffered extensive damage. The UAE showed high professionalism in planning, executing, and reaching out to those in need.
Within hours of the storm, President Sheikh Mohamed directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue (SAR) teams to Libya, demonstrating solidarity with the Libyan people in the wake of the disaster.
Following the directives of President, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed ordered the ERC to provide urgent humanitarian aid to flood victims in Libya.
Shelter, food, health supplies, and other crucial necessities were sent to areas that experienced the worst devastation as part of a relief programme launched by the ERC to help those affected.
On September 12, the UAE’s SAR team arrived at Benina Airport in Libya and immediately began their mission to assist in dealing with the storm’s aftermath.
Four helicopters, rescue vehicles, boats, sonar and thermal equipment, and power generators were among the resources sent by the UAE to the disaster zones. The Emirati SAR teams comprised 96 personnel who used these tools to find the injured and save lives.