Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said the initiative aligns with the authority’s strategic roadmap and the Dubai Government’s vision and future aspirations to transform the emirate into a hub for innovative ideas. She noted that the steering of the initiative by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will effectively support innovations and turn them into tangible projects that serve humanity.

“The initiative provides a distinctive platform for enhancing cooperation and integrating the roles of the public and private sectors and academic institutions to achieve Dubai’s vision for advancing innovation and building a sustainable future. The initiative will attract the best projects and technology to Dubai, and transform the spirit of innovation among entrepreneurs and investors into concrete solutions to future challenges,” she added.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Group, remarked: “We are privileged to support the initiatives of the Dubai government under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are honoured to be part of the future of Dubai’s innovation and technology, and contribute to bolstering its position as a global hub for the brightest minds, talents, and competencies, as well as cutting-edge AI solutions that drive Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), emphasised that the new phase of the ‘Dubai Future Solutions’ initiative reflects Dubai’s concerted efforts to enhance the innovation ecosystem. “This aligns with the inspiring vision of our leadership to solidify Dubai’s status as a global innovation hub and a home for the brightest minds and talents across various future sectors,” he said.

“This advanced phase of the initiative will open new horizons for attracting top minds and the most innovative and impactful ideas to Dubai, in partnership with academic institutions and innovators worldwide. The support provided by Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation for this initiative underscores the importance of collaboration between the government and private sectors in Dubai. This partnership highlights the vital role the private sector plays in advancing the innovation ecosystem and realising Dubai’s vision,” he added.