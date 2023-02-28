Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 23rd cohort of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College, held at Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi.
He congratulated the graduates and wished them success in serving their nation as members of the Naval Force. Over the past decades, graduates from the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College have demonstrated the highest levels of dedication and devotion in serving the nation and its leadership, he noted. .
The graduation ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; along with a number of senior military and police officers, and military attaché of diplomatic missions in the UAE, and parents of the graduates.
The graduation ceremony featured a military parade of the College graduates and an address by the Commander of the College Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, who thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his patronage of the graduation and for attending the ceremony. He also highlighted the role of the College in equipping a new generation of national cadres with military skills and knowledge.
The Commander of the College Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi also thanked the UAE leadership for continuously supporting the College.
During the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed honoured the top graduates and wished them the best in serving their nation.
Graduate also took their oath before Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the audience to maintain the sovereignty of the UAE. They also pledged to be loyal to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and conveyed their willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect the UAE’s independence and security.