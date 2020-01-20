Marginalization of Arab role in Libya as in Syria will not happen again: Foreign minister

Cairo: Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country.

Gargash added in a separate tweet that marginalization of the Arab role in Libya as happened in Syria will not happen again.

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya.