The Fujairah Ruler is accompanied by a high-profile delegation comprising Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah; Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs; Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Al Junaibi.