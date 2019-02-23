Sharm Al Shaikh : Egypt's hosting of the Arab League-European Union, EU, Summit on Sunday in Sharm Al Shaikh underscores its pivotal role in international efforts to counter terrorism and realise peace in the Middle East region and as a facilitator for Arab-European dialogue on challenges facing the world, said His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.
In a statement on his arrival in Sharm Al Shaikh leading the UAE delegation to the summit, Shaikh Hamad highlighted the strategic economic relations between UAE and Egypt, which are based on mutual respect, common interest and a quest to establish peace, security, stability and development in the region.
''One of the core pillars of the UAE's foreign policy is to promote humanitarian work and back international efforts to address disasters and catastrophes,'' he stated.
According to him, the Arab world and the European Union maintain vibrant and economic relations, noting the depth of their ties in areas of development.
He added that the summit will increase opportunities for a wider constructive dialogue and provide a platform to address a wide range of issues and common challenges, such as multilateralism; trade and investment; migration, security, and the situation in the region.
The summit, which will be co-chaired by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and the EU's President, Donald Tusk, will be held under the theme, "Investing in Stability."
Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, and a number of top Egyptian officials welcomed Sheikh Hamad on arrival.
The Fujairah Ruler is accompanied by a high-profile delegation comprising Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah; Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs; Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Al Junaibi.