The embassy press release highlighted strong bonds of India-UAE friendship, which are founded on millennia-old cultural, religious and economic interaction between the two regions. In the recent past, with the exchange of visits at the highest level, the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. With nearly $50 billion (Dh183.5 billion) bilateral trade, the two countries are one of the largest trade partners for each other and have made robust investments bilaterally. The UAE is the sixth-largest source of India’s oil imports and hosts a 3.3 million-strong Indian community, sad the press release.