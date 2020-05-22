Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued directives to allocate 3,000 land plots and mortgages worth a total of Dh5.6 billion to citizens.

The decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to help Emirati citizens and families live a life of prosperity and happiness. The decision, which seeks to provide citizens with housing that meets their needs, is an example of the UAE’s efforts to ensure its people enjoy the highest standards of living.

Director General of Dubai Municipality His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri said the Municipality will take all necessary measures to implement the directives of Sheikh Mohammed. It will start distributing the 3,000 land plots to eligible Emiratis after Eid Al Fitr.

Al Hajri said one set of plots will be allotted in a 274 hectare piece of land in Nad Hessa located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, while the second set of plots will be allotted in a 128 hectare land in Al Aweer located on Emirates Road.