Doha: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on Sunday received Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for good health and well-being for the Emir of Qatar, and for further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.