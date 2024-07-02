Renowned for its thriving innovation ecosystem and exceptional hospitality, Dubai is the perfect venue for this gathering of the world’s brightest tech minds. The conference will play a pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s vision for technological innovation and supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global leader in the AI revolution.

“Dubai will host ICCV 2029, the world’s premier computer vision and AI conference. The prestigious event will bring together more than 15,000 industry leaders, experts, and officials to shape the global future of AI and computer vision. With its thriving ecosystem for innovation and creativity, and its exceptional hospitality, Dubai provides the ideal setting for this meeting of the world’s brightest tech minds. The conference will contribute to realising Dubai’s vision for the future of technology and the UAE’s efforts to be a major player in the AI revolution,” Sheikh Hamdan said on his official account on X platform.