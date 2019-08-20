What is the role of science in Islam? And all about Sharia Law

Want to learn about moderate Islam? What is really Sharia Law? And what Islam really thinks about scientific issues? Here is your chance.

The Department of Islamic Education and Religious Guidance of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) will organise a series of lectures and scientific courses in various mosques in Dubai throughout the second half of 2019.

It will include more than 1,000 lessons, lectures, sermons, visits and meetings that will be held at various venues including mosques, prayer rooms, educational centres, public and private institutions, Quran memorisation centres, summer centres, hospitals, penal institutions, sports and cultural clubs and public places in the emirate of Dubai.

Ibrahim Jassim Al Mansouri, head of the Department of Religious Guidance, explained that the awareness and educational programs organised by the Department of Islamic Education and Religious Guidance address diverse religious, social and cultural topics aimed at the mosques’ visitors in the emirate to spread the values and principles of moderate Islam among Muslims. Additionally, the Dubai Lectures program will continue to offer lessons in various mosques in the emirate, addressing a variety of religious and social topics that are of interest to the community.

The Scientific Courses program, meanwhile, will provide intensive lectures and awareness sessions throughout the second half of the year for students and those seeking to deepen their understanding of jurisprudence and Islamic Sharia.

Al Mansouri stressed the keenness of the Department of Islamic Education and Religious Guidance to utilise the various mosques across the emirate as platforms for educational enlightenments and for inculcating the right scientific rooting of various religious and jurisprudential issues.