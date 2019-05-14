Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad during the meeting. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai Police and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) topped their respective fields in last year’s employee and customer happiness surveys, according to results approved by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Tuesday.

Dubai Police topped the ‘large government entities’ index with 92.5 per cent customer satisfaction, followed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on 90.4 per cent. Meanwhile the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Health Authority both shared third with 87.2 per cent each.

Medium government entities, measured by mystery shoppers, were led by DTCM on 90 per cent, followed by the Department of Economic Development on 89.89 per cent and Dubai Customs, who achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 88.3 per cent. The surveys were conducted by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which falls under the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

Shaikh Hamdan said: “The surveys’ results reaffirm Dubai government bodies’ commitment to keep abreast of the latest developments in the customer service field and reflect the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve and take government services to unprecedented levels.”

Shaikh Mohammad approved the results during a recent meeting with the Dubai Government Excellence Programme at Emirates Towers in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Government Excellence Programme, Hazza Al Nuaimi, Coordinator General of Government Excellence Programme, and Fatima Al Hashemi, Project Manager of Government Excellence Programme.

Shaikh Hamdan urged all government entities to benefit from the results of surveys and improve the level of happiness across all Dubai government bodies.

“Customer happiness has been and will remain top on the list of our priorities,” said Shaikh Hamdan. “Upgrading government services is the cornerstone of Dubai government’s approach. We congratulate the top three entities and all bodies which have made good improvements compared to last year’s results.

“We call on everyone to boost their efforts to develop and improve Dubai so as to be always the emirate of happiness and well-being. We have to make every possible efforts to develop government services, enhance customers’ satisfaction and improve the customer happiness index,” the Crown Prince added.

According to results, the top three bodies which made the best improvement were Dubai Civil Defence by 6.8 per cent, Dubai Police by 3.8 per cent and the RTA by 3.2 per cent.

The results also named the top three entities in the employee happiness index at medium entities, with Dubai Statistics Centre ranking first on 95.8 per cent, followed by Dubai Public Prosecution on 94 per cent and the Department of Economic Development on 89.6 per cent. For large entities, Dubai Police came first on 91.7 per cent, followed by DEWA on 85.2 per cent and Dubai Municipality on 84 per cent.