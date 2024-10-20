Dubai: Dubai Police recognised Hamada Abu Zeid, an Egyptian taxi driver with Dubai Taxi Corporation, for his exceptional honesty. Abu Zeid returned valuables worth Dh1 million that he found in his taxi.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, presented the award at a ceremony attended by other police officials. Al Suwaidi commended Abu Zeid for embodying the values of integrity and responsibility that Dubai Police promotes. He noted that such acts help Dubai Police achieve its goals by fostering public cooperation.

Al Suwaidi awarded Abu Zeid a certificate of appreciation and emphasized the importance of community collaboration in enhancing security. He praised individuals like Abu Zeid for strengthening the country’s reputation by supporting law enforcement efforts.