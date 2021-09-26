Dubai: The Dubai Police has added 100 Audi A6 45 TFSI cars to its fleet, an official said on Sunday.
Major General Engineer Mohamed Saif Al Zafein, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles, noting that these high-end vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objective of maintaining road safety.
Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said the 100 Audi A6 cars are equipped with the latest technologies to serve the force’s operations and endeavours in securing the emirate and its roads. “Our partnership with Dubai Police was established many years ago, and it has recently taken a step forward through the agreement,” said Rajaram.
The Audi A6 TFSI 45 features a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque with an S-tronic automatic transmission.
It also features optional specifications such as Audi drive select, which allows you to adapt the driving characteristics of your Audi to your individual needs, the Audi hold assist that prevents it from rolling on uphill and downhill gradients once the car stopped.
The Audi A6 also features seats with memory function, LED daytime running lights and the Audi MMI.