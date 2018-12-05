Al Merri briefed the Dubai Ruler about the cooperation between GDMO and various Dubai government entities through initiatives like the DICC and Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network. She also spoke about the various training programmes organised in cooperation with prominent international institutes, as well as visits undertaken to enhance understanding of international best practices. She further briefed Shaikh Mohammad about the initiatives launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, which aims to showcase Dubai’s creative and entrepreneurial communities through initiatives like Proudly From Dubai, Dubai Canvas and Jumeirah Project.