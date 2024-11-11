Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced new raffles and competitions for the 30th anniversary edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The highly anticipated citywide celebration, set to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival’s history, is expected to bring unmissable chances for everyone to win big every single day for 38 days from December 6 to January 12, 2025.

Kicking off a season of mega-prizes is the DSF Mega Raffle, which will crown one daily winner, every day throughout the festival. The prizes include the keys to a new Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Xterra, Nissan Kicks, Nissan Altima or Nissan Safari. Plus, the lucky winner will also receive Dh100,000 in cash. Each ticket holder will also be added to a second draw where one weekly winner will receive a grand prize of a new Nissan Patrol.

The opportunity can be availed by purchasing a raffle ticket for Dh100 at any ENOC service station or ZOOM store across Dubai. There are also options to register for the raffle when purchasing a raffle ticket at Global Village, and at select kiosks across the city. These venues are a must-visit for anyone eager to make their dreams come true with DSF prizes.

The DSF Mega Raffle is just one of the many experiences being curated for the 30th edition of DSF yet.

The full DSF calendar will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of the citywide experiences during this special time of the year.