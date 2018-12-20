The next big sports event in the UAE will be the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah from January 5 to February 1, 2019. Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 will see the UAE hosting the biggest ever Asian Football Championship, taking place over 28 days, with 51 matches, 24 national teams, eight stadiums and four cities across the UAE.