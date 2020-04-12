For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is considering several options to restructure its cooperation and labour relations with countries refusing to receive their nationals working in the UAE private sector, an official source from the ministry has revealed.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the options include imposing strict future restrictions on the recruitment of workers from these countries and activating the "quota" system in recruitment operations. The options also include suspending memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between the ministry and concerned authorities in these countries”.

The official source said these options are being considered after many countries refused to receive their citizens wishing to go back to their home countries either because they (citizens) are taking early leave or because their services have been terminated in light of the current circumstances.

He made it clear that all countries of foreign workers in the UAE should be responsible for their nationals wishing to return to their countries as part of the humanitarian initiative launched recently by the Ministry in cooperation and coordination with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Early this April, the Ministry launched the initiative to enable residents who work in the private sector and wish to return to their home countries to do so during the period of precautionary measures undertaken in the UAE to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Employees will be asked to submit their annual leave dates or agree with their employers on unpaid leave.