He praises their dedication and efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: “I am very lucky to have people like you, standing firmly in the midst of the toughest times”.

With these inspiring words, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, addressed the national team leaders tackling COVID-19 in the UAE.

During a video call, Sheikh Mohammed checked up on the team leaders’ safety, followed up on their work, and commended them on their dedication and efforts at this time.

He has been keen to make sure the teams are provided with all supported and assistance, asking them: Do you have any request? How can we help you more in fighting this battle?

“Your presence, guidance, directives are what we need. We want you to be safe. You are the top of the pyramid who is leading us forward,” Sheikh Mohammed was answered.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the health and safety of senior citizens are a priority. “Our main concern is old people, our fathers and mothers and senior citizens. We don’t want to lose any of them,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the teams for the results they achieved saying: “Thank you for the results that you achieved. Very well done. Thank you for your efforts. I am very lucky to have people like you who are standing firmly in the midst of the toughest times. My warmest greeting for you wishes for you