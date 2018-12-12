Abu Dhabi: The Ministerial Development Council has discussed a draft federal law for health insurance.
The draft law aims to ensure implementation of a health system in compliance with international standards and provide a secure life for all citizens, based on the UAE vision 2021.
The discussions took place at a meeting chaired by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs yesterday.
The proposed law aims to develop legislation in line with international standards to achieve citizens’ satisfaction, while encouraging competition in the health insurance sector and providing the best insurance services at competitive prices.
The council also discussed developing the UAE Code of Enabling Environment based on Articles 22, 23, 24, 25 of Federal Law No. (29) of 2006 on the Rights of people of determination.
The code aims at creating an environment conducive to people of determination by redesigning some public utilities and services across the country. It also aims to enhance partnerships and policy integration between federal and local authorities as well as securing funds through benefiting from internationally applied experiences and providing the best international practices for people of determination.
Empowering people of determination to live independently and fully engage in all aspects of life is among the end goals of the code, which would ensure them easy access to the surroundings, transportation, information and telecommunication, on an equal footing with other people.
The UAE is a friendly country for people of determination, and we highly appreciate their great role inside the UAE community, said Shaikh Mansour.
The UAE has always been keen to create conducive environment that ensures people of determination’s movement, participation and happiness. To that end, we are discussing setting out the UAE Code of Enabling Environment, and support concerted efforts to create the world’s first friendly environment for people of determination, Shaikh Mansour added.
The council also discussed reshuffling the Judicial Coordination Council.