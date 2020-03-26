The decision underlines the need to abide by preventive and precautionary health measures

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has allowed a maximum of 30 per cent of the workforce at each private establishment.

The remote work system will be implemented for two weeks as of Sunday, March 29, and will subject to review and assessment according to the developments on the COVID-19 virus.

The decision is in line with the remote work system currently activated by the UAE government as part of precautionary procedures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was issued by Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamili, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to activate the remote work rule at private establishments during the period of implementation of anti-coronavirus precautionary measures as part of the country’s intensified efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The remote work system will be implemented in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The ministry stressed that private establishments need to take into account the importance of reducing the percentage of customers at service centers by no more than 30 per cent of each centre’s capacity and the need to abide by health regulations, including maintaining sufficient distance between customers, and sterilization of devices and facilities continuously.

The decision exempts business activities including infrastructure projects, catering companies, telecommunications, energy, health and banking sectors, as well as food industries, hospitality services, sanitary ware manufacturing and cleaning companies.

The decision underlines the need to abide by preventive and precautionary health measures required by workers whose work requires them to show up at the workplace, as well as at labour accommodations.