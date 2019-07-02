Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ratified agreements with the governments of Grenada, Ireland, Gambia, Estonia and Haiti on air services between their territories, on Tuesday.

Other approvals included the ratification of an agreement with Peru on the exemption of tourist visas for holders of ordinary passports, an agreement with Jamaica on mutual visa exemption arrangements and an agreement with Belarus on cooperation in the field of security and counter-terrorism, convention on the avoidance of double taxation on income and agreements on the protection and promotion of investment with a number of States.

Elsewhere, a policy to improve the quality of education was approved to provide support to students of all educational institutions in the UAE, while enhancing self-learning among all education sector employees.

The Cabinet also adopted the development of a linking system between pension funds, aimed at facilitating the transfer of employees among federal, local and military sectors, to enhance the access of Emirati employees to better insurance benefits and increase their productivity.

A ‘Control on Textile Products’ was also approved in the framework of raising the quality of products and developing technical regulations to ensure safety of fabrics on people’s health.

In government regulatory affairs, the restructuring of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also approved. As was a decision to finance the funding of federal universities and colleges based on performance results for the academic year of 2018-2019, in order to increase the efficiency of financial planning and implementation of the general budget.

The hosting of the ISO General Assembly 2020 in the UAE was approved, as well as the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the Ministry of Community Development’s policies concerning the Emirati Family, and the policy of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments on extension guidance.