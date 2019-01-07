Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: The Al Maktoum Foundation has officially opened two schools in Addis Ababa, which will offer students from poor and middle-class families the opportunity to an education.
The schools opened under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, in the presence of a delegation headed by Mirza Al Sayegh, member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
The Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid School in the Ayat district has a 405-student capacity and spans grades five to nine. It includes a computer lab that accommodates 40 students as well as a chemistry lab.
Meanwhile, the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum School in Nifas Silk boasts 12 classrooms and accommodates 513 students also in grades five to nine.
The school’s principal, Jerma Nagors expressed his appreciation for the opening of the school, which, he said, will offer many local children the opportunity to learn.