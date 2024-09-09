Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extending his best wishes for Prime Minister Modi’s health and happiness, and for greater progress and prosperity for India and its people.

Modi welcomed Sheikh Khaled to India, expressing his wishes for a successful visit. He also conveyed his best wishes to the President of the UAE, hoping for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Modi praised Sheikh Mohamed’s wise leadership of the UAE and commended the growing relations between the two nations across various sectors.

Sheikh Khaled and Modi reviewed the long-standing and historical ties of friendship and cooperation in all domains, as well as their shared vision on several issues of mutual interest.

Several strategic agreements were announced as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India. These agreements and partnerships span various key sectors in both the public and private spheres, aiming to further advance the objectives of comprehensive economic cooperation between the two nations.

Notably, ADNOC signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, under which ADNOC will supply one million metric tons per annum of LNG, primarily sourced from its low-Carbon LNG project in Al Ruwais.

Additionally, ADNOC signed another agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited to extend their existing Oil Storage and Management agreement, contributing to India’s energy security.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADQ, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industries to establish a food and agricultural industry park in Gujarat. This project will harness the latest advanced and innovative technologies in the food sector.