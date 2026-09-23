Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

UAE and Egypt reaffirm commitment to advancing mutual prosperity
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty have discussed fraternal relations between the two countries.
They also explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to advance their shared interests and promote development and prosperity for both peoples.
During a telephone call, the two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and the current situation in the region.