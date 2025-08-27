GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE condemns Israeli violations, reaffirms support for Syria

The Ministry emphasised that Israel’s incursions in Syria constitute a violation of law

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE condemns Israeli violations, reaffirms support for Syria
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the dangerous escalation and violations committed by the Israeli military in Syrian territory, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

The UAE called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Currently, the lira trades at about 10,000 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 50 before the war.

Syria plans redenomination as Lira loses 99% of value

2m read
An Israeli tank points to Syria at the Occupied Golan Heights.

Israel says ground troops conducted raids in Syria

2m read
Syria announced that its army had begun to withdraw from violence-hit Sweida on Wednesday, following a wave of Israeli strikes on the capital and a US call for government forces to leave the majority-Druze southern city.

All you need to know about what’s happening in Sweida

4m read
Druze clerics welcome visitng counterparts who just arrived from Syria in a bus through a border barrier guarded by Israeli soldiers, in the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on April 25, 2025.

Who are the Druze? A secretive faith in the spotlight

3m read