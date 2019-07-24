From Left: Bakul Gala, Arjun Dasgupta, Nasir Jamal Khan and Jaleel Khaled Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai will now be connected to Kannur International Airport, the fourth and newest airport in the South Indian state of Kerala, with the launch of a GoAir flight from Thursday.

The airline on Wednesday announced the launch of the daily non-stop flights with fares starting from Dh335 onwards, easing travel concerns of expats from Kerala, home to about one million UAE residents.

Flight G8 57 from Kannur to Dubai departs at 19:05 and arrives at 21:55. Return flight from Dubai G8 58 departs at 00:20 and arrives at 05:35.

“At GoAir, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of UAE as well as Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for making this happen,” Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir, said in a press release.