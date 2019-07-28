Dubai: Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, has added a new airline to its family of 70 international carriers, and expanded its connectivity to a new destination with the arrival of GoAir’s inaugural flight from Kannur in the south Indian state of Kerala. The airline has launched daily direct flights between DXB’s Terminal 1 and Kannur International Airport, making Dubai its sixth international destination. The airline boasts a fleet of 51 Airbus A320s and operates some 285 flights daily to 24 destinations across India. Following the launch of GoAir’s service, DXB is now served by five Indian carriers operating approximately 360 weekly flights to 21 destinations across India. India is the single largest destination country for DXB in terms of contribution to traffic volumes with 12.3 million passengers recorded in 2018.