Fasting during Ramadan comes with great health benefits, but for those with chronic conditions, it can be a challenging time to navigate. So, how can you make the most of Ramadan, while also making sure that your health doesn’t suffer?

Gulf News presents Healthy Ramadan – Fasting with Health Conditions, a webinar in partnership with Fakeeh University Hospital that will delve deep into ways people suffering from chronic conditions can ensure a safe Ramadan.

Whether you are newly diagnosed with diabetes and unsure how to go about fasting, or a cardiac patient wondering if you should fast, or have concerns about high blood pressure, you can get all your doubts cleared during the webinar.

Join us on April 8 at 11am as Dr Khaldoun Taha, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Ahmed Hassoun, Consultant Endocrinologist, and Clinical Dietician, Rashma Devjani cover a wide range of topics during the webinar including:

• Precautions people with chronic conditions need to take

• How critical it is to get the go-ahead from your doctor before fasting

• Steps for diabetics to ensure safe fasting

• Things cardiac patients need to keep in mind

• Implications for people with high blood pressure

• Dos and don’ts of iftar and suhour

• The best foods to eat to help you maximise the health benefits of fasting

• How to stay active during Ramadan

Experts from Fakeeh University Hospital will also take questions from the audience during the webinar. So be sure to register in advance.

