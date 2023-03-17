How it works

Eghterafi said Cuemath has been designed to help students with class work, test prep, homework and more. “But we also help advanced learners to ace Maths competitions such as the Olympiads. We give a 100 per cent personalised learning plan unique to a child. Our expert teachers are chosen to match your child’s specific needs and curriculum.”

Cuemath has over 200,000 students across 80 countries with 6,000 trained teachers teaching Maths to students. “We only hire three per cent of teachers who apply with us. This is because it is very important for us to find the right teacher for the students.”

Why Maths is important

Eghterafi said Maths is part of our everyday life. “Even if it doesn’t affect your work directly, it does personally. For example if you are investing in a property and leasing it out – you need some Maths to calculate the Return on Investment. There is a calculation in everything. If there is money exchange for example, there is calculation required. So Maths is part and parcel of our lives and what we do is to remove the fear of Maths.”

How students can ace Maths

Eghterafi said the key to tackling Maths lies in some principles.