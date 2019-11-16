Dubai Global Village is celebrating the International Day for Tolerance with the launch of its Parade of Tolerance.

During the current UAE’s Year of Tolerance, the parade is scheduled to run every week throughout Season 24, offering a unique experience for millions of guests.

A multi-cultural destination that welcomes guests from all across the world, Global Village strives to deliver upon the royal decree of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with the colourful parade that celebrates the spirit of diversity and inclusivity.

The launch of the Parade of Tolerance falls on the United Nations’ International Day for Tolerance, which takes place on November 16 every year and aims to strengthen tolerance globally by bringing a variety of people and cultures together.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “The UAE community is a melting pot of nationalities and cultures from every corner of the globe. The leadership of the UAE has bestowed us with the objective of helping to ensure that the nation is a global capital for tolerance that entrenches values of acceptance, openness and coexistence. As a forward-thinking and progressive entity of the UAE, Global Village is proud to be gathering and mobilising people from diverse cultures and backgrounds to promote these values.”

What is the Parade of Tolerance?

The Parade of Tolerance features over 150 amazing performers from over 50 countries and larger-than-life characters drawn from all 26 Global Village pavilions. This spectacular parade journeys across the park spreading joy in a mass of colour, sound and visual delight.

The unique parade music is written and composed by internationally renowned musician and composer, Robin Scott. The music includes themes of global diversity and is sung by children from around the world in 12 different languages. The song, “All together we are one” is a musical celebration of cultural tolerance and diversity.