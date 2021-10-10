Video Credit: Supplied

Heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and heart rhythm problems account for some of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the foremost mortality reasons in the UAE too and can account for almost 40 per cent of all deaths. The prevalence is increasing in younger populations, mainly due to increased risk factors in this population set, such as hypertension, abdominal obesity, diabetes and more.

The good news is that you can prevent many forms of heart disease by making lifestyle changes that are known to improve cardiac health. Most of these changes are easy and affordable for people of all ages to implement. When it comes to heart health, small changes in a sedentary lifestyle or poor eating habits can create big, positive ripples.

“Getting adequate exercise, eating the right food with high fibre, resting well, focusing on mental wellness and fitness, and timely and regular screening of your heart – these small but vital steps will go a long way in ensuring your heart health is optimal,” says Dr Syed Sakib Nazir, Specialist Interventionalist Cardiologist, Heart Care Department, Fakeeh University Hospital.

Regular health check allows you to adopt appropriate lifestyle changes in accordance with your heart condition. Avoiding some habits and foods can help in reducing future episodes of some cardiac conditions like heart attacks and strokes.

“One should adopt a lifestyle that is best for your heart,” says Dr Khaldoun Taha, Consultant Cardiologist, Heart Care Department, Fakeeh University Hospital. “For instance, people should avoid smoking, inactivity, excessive alcohol intake, excess sodium in diet, and unhealthy fats. For people who have already undergone a heart surgery or procedure, it is even more important to stay regular with their heart rehabilitation.”

To ensure the best care for your heart, Fakeeh University Hospital’s Heart Care (Cardiology) department offers accurate diagnosis, supported by the perfect fusion of technology, health education and care.

Every heart is unique and so are the treatment modalities. By the combination of multi-disciplinary approach and the collective global experience of experts, Fakeeh University Hospital is able to deliver the best possible outcomes for its patients.

Fakeeh University Hospital employs some of the most advanced technologies such as the 3Tesla MRI, Dual Source Acquisition CT scanner and the Bi Plane Cath Lab, which are fully equipped to handle complex as well as simple heart problems.

Image Credit: Supplied

The hospital also encourages patients to monitor themselves using the latest available health monitoring devices and wearables such as Apple watches to monitor their activity levels and heart rhythms, to ensure that preventive action of visiting or connecting to your heart care doctor is done right when you observe an abnormality.

Last but not least, Fakeeh University Hospital has integrated all care models - hospital, virtual and home visits - into its workflow and made it a seamless choice for its patients. The connected care model, as it is called, is exactly what this World Heart Day calls for, something that the hospital had already ingrained into its system right from its inception.

Preventive healthcare can drastically improve your health by catching illnesses early on. Coronary heart disease is the biggest killer in the world. According to the WHO, it is responsible for 16 per cent of the world’s total deaths. If you have a family history of heart disease or related diseases such as high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, it is important to stay up to date on your health status. Annual screening to know your cholesterol levels and blood pressure should be a priority especially once you turn 40, even if you have no prior family history of heart conditions.

Fakeeh University Hospital’s care delivery pathway is built to deliver medical excellence and is based on a multidisciplinary approach for you, covering a range of medical conditions.

The hospital can provide specialised and holistic care to you, with a broad spectrum of heart diseases. Be it an emergency or a long-standing chronic condition, the department is fully equipped to handle each case.

The team includes consultant and specialist interventional cardiologists, who have extensive experience in management of heart-related disorders. To provide support for the doctors and the team, the hospital has ensured to install the most advanced diagnostic and treatment tools. Alongside these supporting health educational initiatives such as health talks and continuous medical education programme for healthcare professionals make Fakeeh University Hospital a beacon of knowledge and one of the most trusted healthcare providers in the region.

Such educational initiatives combined with medical advancements provide comfort and confidence in care management, to both you and the doctors. The department diligently practises evidence-based medicine, which is proven to aid faster recovery and furnish improved outcomes. Ultimately helping you to recuperate and heal at a desired speed and quality.

The team that makes it possible

The Heart Care department at Fakeeh University Hospital is led by one of the best talents in heart health. Here’s a quick glance at their competencies.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Syed Sakib Nazir is a British national with 28 years of international experience. He brings with him 17 years of practice knowledge from the UK. Dr Nazir is associated with the department as a Specialist Interventional Cardiologist. His special interest areas include coronary artery disease (chest pain and myocardial infarction), heart rhythm disturbance, heart failure and cardiomyopathies, valve disease, and heart disease in patients with diabetes and kidney problems. Along with this, his knowledge percolates into many other invasive and non-invasive cardiac procedures.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Khaldoun Taha is a Syrian-American national with 25 years of experience. He has deep practice knowledge from the US and Syria. Attached with the department as a Consultant Cardiologist, his special interest areas involve heart failure, hypertensive heart disease and management of coronary artery disease. Additionally, he is proficient in management of most heart-related ailments and conditions.