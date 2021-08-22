Stock up on trendy new gear and accessories for the next academic year

As another long, hot UAE summer slowly winds down it’s time for schoolkids to get into learning mode once again - and mum and dad to prepare for early morning regimens, lunchboxes, and homework.

But as we all know, kids are constantly changing and evolving – both physically and in their personalities – so in the 12 months since parents last stocked up on clothes and school accessories a lot has probably changed. In fact, it may seem like you have a whole new human on your hands.

As the back-to-school season gets ready to kick off, your trend-conscious youngster will have very definite ideas about how they want to express themselves in front of peers.

If you’re a parent who hasn’t even begun to shop for the next school season, don’t despair! Lifestyle – the region’s leading retailer of beauty, home and fashion – has launched its refreshing new back-to-school collection to help you overcome any pressure.

Keeping in view the urgent need to be eco-conscious, Lifestyle’s new range scores high on sustainability too as it includes items made using recycled plastic bottles.

From trendy designs across tween stationery, beauty supplies, tech and kids’ accessories with a minimum warranty of one year, you can now shop online at Centrepointstores.com and in-person at Lifestyle and Centrepoint stores across the UAE.

So get your tweens and head to Lifestyle to check out some of the fabulous essentials on offer.

Bag a brilliant backpack

Shopping for a new school season – whether pupils are physically returning to school or studying virtually – should begin with a super cool backpack. It helps kids organise their stuff and stay mobile, while also making a personal taste statement.

Young fashionistas will love this adorable Marshmallow Puff Print Zipper Backpack. Not only is it super cute with printed heart motifs all over, but it also has a spacious compartment with a laptop slot and can easily house all the essential school supplies.

Wannabe explorers will want this Replay Camouflage Printed Laptop Backpack with Adjustable Straps for its funky rugged look. Practical yet ultra-stylish, it has dual compartments and a zippered external compartment for extra storage, while a mesh holder on the side helps to keep a water bottle safe and secure.

Don’t miss out on the tech

It's time to rack up your tech quotient. Get your hands on Lifestyle's latest collection of tech bags, inpods, headphones and trendy smartwatches to get organised and live your life to the fullest.

Sip in style

Staying well hydrated in Dubai – whether at school or on the move – is essential for kids. They won’t find it a hassle with this trendy icon Typographic Print Water Bottle (700ml) with its attractive tint and upbeat message on the exterior. This bottle is crafted from quality material and is totally safe to use – it is also well-secured with a flip lid, so no leakages!

Stationery to boost inspiration

Let this be the most productive school year ever with high-quality writing materials and organisers. From journals and planners to pencil cases and markers, these fab Lifestyle items are perfect for both remote and in-person learning.

Be super organised with this fabulous Skylar Under the Sea Print 7-piece Stationery Set. Featuring a printed pouch, two pencils, an eraser, a ruler, a sharpener, and a notebook, it’s an absolute must-have! It also has a cool pouch for storing items from the set and a single-ruled notebook for jotting down ideas.

Get the creative juices flowing with this stylish Stationery with Pouch Set, which features a pair of scissors, a sharpener, a glue stick, erasers, a pack of coloured pencils and sketches, and comes inside a see-through zip-around plastic pouch that's topped with a handle for easy carrying.

Let the little geniuses get working!