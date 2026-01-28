Get a breath of fresh air with Levoit’s Ramadan promotion

With Ramadan around the corner, everyone is getting ready for a reset. Along with the mental preparation for the holy month, homes are being spruced up; carpets, curtains and cushions are getting a makeover; dinnerware and silverware are being updated. Every part of the home is getting a reassessment. So, don’t you think it’s time for an upgrade in air quality and cleanliness too?

Thanks to Levoit’s Ramadan promotion, you don’t need to think twice. A leader in home wellness, Levoit is offering up to 25 per cent discount on a range of appliances at Levoit.ae and Amazon.ae until February 14, making it all too easy for you to create a cleaner and comfortable home this Ramadan.

You can get your hands on the newly arrived Levoit PlasmaPro Core 300s or 400s Smart Air Purifier, which is just right for families with children or anyone sensitive to airborne pollutants. Equipped with PlasmaPro technology, smart sensors and a HEPA filter, the device captures 99.97 per cent of dust, pollen and other fine particles, helping to maintain consistently clean air indoors. This Ramadan, the Levoit PlasmaPro Core 400s Smart Air Purifier comes home for just Dh760, down from Dh900.