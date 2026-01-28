Get a breath of fresh air with Levoit’s Ramadan promotion

Levoit offers 25 per cent discount on air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuum cleaners and more
With Ramadan around the corner, everyone is getting ready for a reset. Along with the mental preparation for the holy month, homes are being spruced up; carpets, curtains and cushions are getting a makeover; dinnerware and silverware are being updated. Every part of the home is getting a reassessment. So, don’t you think it’s time for an upgrade in air quality and cleanliness too?
Thanks to Levoit’s Ramadan promotion, you don’t need to think twice. A leader in home wellness, Levoit is offering up to 25 per cent discount on a range of appliances at Levoit.ae and Amazon.ae until February 14, making it all too easy for you to create a cleaner and comfortable home this Ramadan.
You can get your hands on the newly arrived Levoit PlasmaPro Core 300s or 400s Smart Air Purifier, which is just right for families with children or anyone sensitive to airborne pollutants. Equipped with PlasmaPro technology, smart sensors and a HEPA filter, the device captures 99.97 per cent of dust, pollen and other fine particles, helping to maintain consistently clean air indoors. This Ramadan, the Levoit PlasmaPro Core 400s Smart Air Purifier comes home for just Dh760, down from Dh900.
If dry air is a concern for you, as it can be, especially during winter, the Levoit Classic 300s Smart Humidifier is your best bet. It addresses the problem with a large six-litre tank capable of covering spaces up to 47 square metres. Its whisper-quiet operation makes it particularly suitable for bedrooms, while smart controls allow users to fine-tune humidity levels for optimal comfort. The humidifier is available for Dh299, reduced from Dh400.
Cleanliness takes on added meaning during the holy month, as homes host frequent iftars and get-togethers. Levoit’s LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight, tangle-free solution for quick yet thorough cleaning across all surfaces. Priced at Dh478 instead of Dh599, it combines powerful suction with ease of use, ideal for maintaining spotless living spaces without added effort.
The best-selling Levoit Pedestal Fan rounds out the Ramadan line-up – nothing like planning ahead for summer. With wide-angle oscillation of 120 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically, the fan ensures effective air circulation throughout the year, supporting both ventilation and cooling. The fan is available at a discounted price of Dh339, from Dh400.
If elevating your living spaces and your daily experience of the holy month has been on your mind, this is the perfect time to invest in advanced home wellness technologies that Levoit has been providing since 2017, meeting the specific needs of GCC households. With such offers up for grabs, there’s no reason to compromise on air quality or comfort.
Check out the website for discounted prices during the promotion.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.