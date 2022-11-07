Max Verstappen might have the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship already in the bag, but that won’t stop motor racing fans from heading to the Yas Marina Circuit for the season finale. As drivers burn tyre to rearrange their final standings, Yas Plaza Hotels have come up with their own circuit complete with 10 invigorating pit stops to make the race weekend truly spectacular for fans.

So what are you waiting for? Buckle up and hit the Yas Plaza Circuit , a few minutes’ walk from the sporting action, for an elevated Grand Prix experience crowned with curated food and fun.

Image Credit: Supplied

1. Underdog Club at Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Blu Yas Island

First up on the Yas Plaza Circuit is Amerigos with its distinctive Mexican vibes. Stop by for a pre- or a post-race refuelling featuring parillada, taco, ceviche, churros and more. Go for the Chef’s Signature Lunch (Dh169 with soft drinks or Dh269 with house beverages from 12.30pm to 4pm) or the Mercadito Evening Table Brunch (Dh299 with house beverages or Dh399 with premium house beverages and cocktails from 6pm to midnight) as Fiesta Latin Duo and DJ Dave set the mood on Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18.

Image Credit: Supplied

Come qualifier and race days, get all amped up with the Acapulco Brunch offering the Off the Pit Experience (Dh299 with house beverages and Dh399 with premium house beverages and cocktails from 12.30pm to 4pm). Then kick back and relax at the Latin Laidback Party to the beats of Double Trouble Duo, DJ Ebidalia and DJ Mia from 4pm to 8pm. Opt for the celebration kit that includes 1.5 litres of spirit and bites for Dh1,999 or house beverages for Dh259, which are available across all four days from November 17-20

For booking, call 02 656 2000 or WhatsApp 055 594 2695

2. The Orange Pit Stop at the Belgian Beer Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Don your orange outfits and join the Orange Army to cheer on the 2022 Formula 1 World Champion, as the Dutchman tries to better his record of most wins in a single season at Yas Marina. Continue with the cheering at the Belgian Beer Café, which has set up The Orange Pit Stop with the best of seafood and steaks, available a la carte, and a Liquid Fuel package (Dh259 with house beverages from 4pm to 8pm) in addition to the celebration kit (1.5 litres of spirit and bites for Dh1,999) over the extended race weekend. DJ Ramzy and Power Duo – Alena & Mya add the entertainment quotient on Thursday and Friday while DJ Daro and Magic of Eve and Alin spice up the evenings over the race weekend.

For booking call 02 656 2000 or WhatsApp 055 258 9573

3. The Best of Italia at Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Shift gears and race to Filini Garden to kick-start your day with the best of Italian cuisine, courtesy of Michelin-star chef Davide Pezzuto. Tuck into his Signature Lunch Set Menu for Dh199 with soft drinks or Dh299 with house beverages (a la carte is also available), or try the Supper Club Michelin Edition (Dh299 with house beverages or Dh399 with premium house beverages and cocktails) on Thursday and Friday.

Image Credit: Supplied

Take the game up a notch over the race weekend with the Michelin Garden Brunch (Dh329 with house beverages or Dh429 with premium house beverages and cocktails) and end the evening with the Sundowners Party (Dh199 with house beverages or the celebration kit - 1.5l of spirit and bites - for Dh1,999; shisha is also available as additional) that runs from November 17-20.

For booking, call 02 656 2000 or WhatsApp 054 709 1310

4. Arabian Nights at Barouk, Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Roll into Barouk on Thursday and Friday as Lebanese singer Rima regales you with her soulful songs accompanied by a belly dancer and keyboardist while Ziad Murad enthralls you with his voice over the race weekend, again to the accompaniment of belly dancing and music. Elevating the whole Arabian experience is Barouk’s Levant-style a la carte menu by chef Abudi with shisha.

For booking, call 02 656 3000/3064

5. Live Action at Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island

With the pedal to the metal, head to Stills for the award-winning party brunch, Funch, which is also the longest brunch over the race weekend. Full of fun and hosted by Radio 1’s favourite, Sonya Mac, Funch offers sumptuous bites and bubbly (Dh299 for unlimited food and house beverages or Dh399 for unlimited food, premium beverages and bubbly from 12pm to 4pm) – don’t miss the specially prepared caviar, oysters or canapes. Stay back for the after party that runs from 4pm to 6pm (Dh199 for unlimited house pour with bubbly). With Skintight Band, DJ Cliff, DJ Rady, and host Sonya on duty throughout, it promises to be an entertaining evening.

Image Credit: Supplied

If you don’t want the day to end, make your way to the Stills Race Weekend Concert where International Play Boyz Band, DJ-Drummer Mari, Skater-Singer Claudia and DJ Dean take to the stage from 7pm to 3am every day from November 17-20.

For booking, call 02 656 3000/3066

6. Off-track at Centro Yas Island

Swap your racing gear for swimwear and make a stop at the Off-track Pool Party over the race weekend. Enjoy good vibes and food and beverages (from 12pm to 6pm), available a la carte, with hip-hop, RnB and everything in between, setting the scene for memorable moments.

For booking, call 02 656 4444 or WhatsApp 056 622 9452

7. Grill the Grid at Blue Grill, Yas Island Rotana

All you meat lovers, zoom off to Blue Grill for an exhilarating lunch (from 12.30pm to 4pm) or dinner (from 5.30pm to 1am) over the extended race weekend. Share notes about drivers and races over sophisticated steaks paired with your favourite grapes to the accompaniment of lively jazz.

For booking, call 02 656 4000/4155

8. Go Unreal at Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana

Go full speed and get unreal at Y Bar. Take your pick from its delectable menu – from scrumptious bar bites, healthy greens and signature dishes to bubbly and grapes – and enjoy the races on screen or dance away the nights to the resident DJs’ beats.

Image Credit: Supplied

For booking, call 02 656 4000/4155

9. British Indian Curry Club at Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana

Maintain the momentum at Rangoli with Michelin-star chef Jitin Joshi’s special dinner menu. Gorge on Indian flavours but make sure you are good to hit the dance floor during Bollywood Nights scheduled for the race weekend.

For booking, call 02 656 4000/4155

10. The Irish Vicker’s at Central Plaza

Unwind at the last pit stop, The Irish Vicker’s, taking advantage of the unmissable F&B deals across the extended race weekend. Soak in all the action on the massive screen and munch on your favourite bites right at the centre of the Yas Plaza Circuit as live DJs, bands and solo artists enliven the night.

For booking, call 052 343 4557