As Gitex Global, the world's largest tech and startup super-connector event concludes, G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, had a robust presence, making strides to bolster its partnership ecosystem and share insights on future technologies.

During the event, the full scope of G42’s ecosystem was on display, enabling the company to connect with innovators, thinkers, and industry movers from leading technology firms around the globe.

G42’s successful maiden presence at Gitex was underscored by 15 signed partnership agreements, emphasising the opportunities in the UAE and Gulf region, as well as in G42’s partnership ecosystem as a whole.

G42 believes in the power of partnerships and has embraced a collaborative approach to business as a core part of its corporate DNA. Building upon the company’s extensive global partnership network, Gitex served as a conduit for expanding the company's connections to government, energy, smart city, health and infrastructure partners.

Powering UAE’s progress

As the UAE transitions from an extractive economy to a knowledge-based economy, AI and implementation of disruptive technology will continue to accelerate this evolution, ushering in the next generation faster and sooner. The partnerships that G42 and its operating companies have secured underscore the need and value of these home-grown capabilities, allowing UAE-based organisations to innovate, while working towards the UAE’s mission to be a knowledge-based economy.

G42 and Benya Technologies joined hands in Egypt to deliver critical technology infrastructure solutions Image Credit: Supplied

In line with that mission, at Gitex, the company signed 15 strategic MoU’s, partnering with organisations including Data IKU, AWS, PwC, Accenture, Cisco, Benya Technologies, and the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.

Presight.ai and the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority partnered to implement the latest technologies to drive efficiency in the operations of government entities.

Injazat and The Ministry of Health and Prevention signed an agreement to target the development of numerous digital health solutions, pushing toward the government’s goals of making the UAE a top-tier global region for smart healthcare.

Partnerships outside UAE

As G42 grows, so do the number of partnerships outside of the UAE. That expansion was tangible at GITEX, as G42’s Injazat joined forces with Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Infrastructure and Technologies. The new company, Nesma Injazat, will start operating this month with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, and play a critical role in supporting organisations and developing Saudi Arabia’s IT and digital infrastructure as the country undergoes rapid digital transformation.

Nesma Injazat, G42's collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Nesma Infrastructure and Technologies will start operating this month with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah Image Credit: Supplied

Illustrating the company’s commitment to Egypt as a strategic market for growth and entry point to the broader MEA region, G42 announced an equity-based investment in Benya Technologies, the leading digital and ICT infrastructure provider in Egypt and the MEA Region. Through the partnership G42 aims to provide the capital and technologies needed to develop Egypt’s digital sector further, delivering artificial intelligence and critical digital infrastructure, such as data centers, telecommunications towers, and cloud technology.

Also during Gitex, G42 Healthcare celebrated its recent strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to globalise its genomic sequencing, proteomics, and biobanking services that enable quick and efficient data storage and transfer to clients across the globe. With the AWS partnership, the company plans to deliver omics and insights as an on-demand service – where samples can be shipped to G42 Healthcare for sequencing, analysis and then best-in-class genomic and proteomic data is wired back to the client while stored safely and securely on the AWS cloud system.