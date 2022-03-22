With a highly experienced team of experts along with the most advanced technologies, Fakeeh University Hospital aims to provide its patients with the best surgical and non-surgical solutions for weight loss in the region.

A significant number of studies have shown that only a few obese patients are able to successfully lose weight or maintain the weight loss results that they have achieved through following diets and changing their lifestyles and exercise routines.

Moreover, some may suffer serious health problems as a result of being overweight, which is referred to as morbid obesity.

Advancements in bariatric surgery

Fakeeh University Hospital aims to provide a wide range of surgical and non-surgical weight management solutions to help fight obesity.

Non-surgical options

The non-surgical solutions include options such as the Elipse Gastric Balloon, where a balloon is swallowed with ease by the patient, where it then expands. As a result, there is a decrease in the amount of intra-gastric space, which in turn reduces appetite and helps in losing weight.

Surgical options

• Gastric banding: It involves placing a silicone band around the upper part of the stomach to decrease the amount of food a person’s stomach can hold during each meal.

• Gastric bypass surgery: It causes food to bypass parts of the stomach and the small intestine, which limits the absorption of food nutrients. This helps patients to lose weight.

• Sleeve gastrectomy: It shrinks the size of the stomach by turning it into the shape of a tube, which drastically decreases the amount of food needed to feel full. It positively affects some of the gastrointestinal hormones, which in turn reduces the appetite and improves the metabolic health of the body.

Dr Issam Hreirati

“The proven methods, which today's bariatric surgeons follow, are now the preferred options of millions of obese patients around the world,” says Dr Issam Hreirati, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital. “Bariatric surgery techniques have evolved over time, giving patients better results and fewer side effects. Additionally, taking treatment under an experienced bariatric surgeon can contribute greatly to the surgery's success. It also helps in reducing the complication rate and ensuring patient safety. Overall, it has become easier and safer for patients to benefit from bariatric surgeries."

The patients of Fakeeh University Hospital have benefited from these innovative procedures, through a comprehensive treatment experience that results in fewer scars, less postoperative complications, and shorter hospital stays. These procedures provide faster recovery and facilitate returning to normal activities more quickly.

Dr Amir Nisar

Dr Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital, explains, “The recent surgical procedures involve making a small incision (cut) through minimally invasive procedures or techniques that do not cause large scars (commonly referred to as laparoscopic surgeries). The surgical procedures that Fakeeh University Hospital provides are proven safe, as we pay close attention to the clinical details and ensure appropriate surgery choice for each patient.”

Joint team approach: A multidisciplinary team of healthcare experts

Fakeeh University Hospital believes in providing the best healthcare services through the latest technologies and world-renowned doctors and experts. In addition, the hospital is best known for its multidisciplinary team of highly skilled and experienced doctors and support staff.

The multidisciplinary team consists of bariatric, plastic and general surgeons, endocrinologists, dietitians, diabetes specialists, and psychiatrists, in addition to the nursing and support team, which together form an integrated team to treat obesity and related diseases.

A suitable surgery for each individual

Fakeeh University Hospital provides its patients with a wide range of bariatric/weight loss surgeries that meet the needs and requirements of each individual which include:

Gastric/Elipse balloon

The surgery involves the insertion of a balloon inside the stomach. It is the first swallowable gastric balloon in the world. Furthermore, it is a non-surgical procedure that does not require endoscopy or anaesthesia.

It helps reduce the portions of food a person can eat during meals, by taking up space inside the stomach. The placement of the gastric balloon generally takes 20 minutes and is performed in the outpatient clinic. After almost 16 weeks, the gastric balloon deflates and passes through the gut.

Dr Vito Anesse

“With the gastric balloon and supported lifestyle changes, a person is expected to lose about 10-15kg of his extra weight over a 16-week period,” says Dr Vito Anesse, Chairperson of Internal Medicine, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fakeeh University Hospital. “Moreover, patients at Fakeeh University Hospital receive a significant number of support services such as dietary, counselling, medication, radiology, and the likes."

In addition, Dr Mustafa El Hakam, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Fakeeh University Hospital, explains, “Gastric balloon is a safe and effective procedure that can be performed in first-degree obesity cases.

Dr Mustafa El Hakam

"These types of gastric balloons can reach the patient’s stomach through direct swallowing, where the balloon is filled with about 500ml of physiological solution after ensuring proper balloon placement through a simple radiograph.”

Gastric banding – one-day surgery

It is a laparoscopic surgery that involves making small abdominal incisions, to place an adjustable silicone band (loop) around the upper part of the stomach. When the silicone band is placed around the stomach, a pouch with an inch-wide opening is created. After banding, the stomach can hold only about an ounce of food, which decreases the amount of food a person can eat, causing weight loss.

Gastric bypass surgery

Gastric bypass surgery helps people lose weight by changing how the stomach and small intestine absorb food. The stomach becomes smaller after this surgery, which helps in reducing the amount of food a person can eat and this, in turn, gives a sensation of fullness after eating only a small portion of food. This procedure alters the normal pathway of food, causing it to bypass parts of the stomach and the first part of the small intestine, which limits the body’s ability to absorb nutrients from food, thereby causing weight loss.

Sleeve gastrectomy/gastric sleeve

Sleeve gastrectomy is a surgical weight-loss procedure in which the stomach is reduced to about 15 per cent of its original size, by surgical removal of a large portion of the stomach along the greater curvature. This, in turn, creates a small tube-shaped stomach, which drastically decreases the amount of food needed to feel a sensation of fullness and positively affects some of the gastrointestinal hormones, which, in turn, reduces appetite and improves the metabolic health of the body.

Who is a candidate for bariatric surgery?

Do remember that bariatric surgery is not for everyone who is overweight. To be eligible for bariatric surgery, one must meet the following requirements:

• A body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

• A BMI between 35 and 39.9 and an obesity-related condition, such as high blood pressure, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, severe sleep apnea, gastrointestinal disorders

• Any severe obesity-related medical conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, cholesterol problems, fatty liver disease, or lipid disorders

• Unsuccessful weight loss attempts even after exerting persistent effort over extended periods of time

Why are bariatric surgeries performed?

In most cases, bariatric surgeries are regarded as the best option to reduce the risk of developing life-threatening diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease like stroke, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and polycystic ovary syndrome. The doctor is the best person to guide you on your need for this surgery.

Bariatric surgeries can provide long-term weight loss. However, the amount of weight loss depends on the type of bariatric surgery performed and the patient's commitment to making healthy lifestyle changes after the surgery. Depending on the initial weight, the patient can typically lose 75 per cent of his excess weight.

Fakeeh University Hospital provides an exceptional opportunity for patients to get the best treatment from the best bariatric surgeons in the region.