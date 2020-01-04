Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation and chairman and chief executive Emirates airline and Group, at the Dubai Executive Council meeting. Image Credit: WAM / File

Dubai: Following are the 12 decisions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday (January 4, 2020), the 14th anniversary of his ascension as Ruler of Dubai.

Rapidly-changing world amid fierce competition

"Brothers and Sisters, we are witnessing a rapidly changing world amidst fierce competition. The present generation sets high expectations and we have to respond. Accordingly, our responsibility is to cope with and maintain the development, excellence and sustainability of the Emirate’s growth.

"What worked for the past may not work for the future. What benefitted us in the past 20 years may be not be useful for the next 20. Time makes it an imperative to change tools, renew institutions and tackle recessions.

"In the same way, the future compels us to have new blood, restructure our culture and ideas to ensure that we achieve real changes over the coming period.

Based on what we have seen and following consultations, we decided the following:

1.

Set up the Dubai Majlis (Council) under the chairmanship of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as deputies.

Six officials will be appointed to oversee six strategic growth tracks in Dubai.

The Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council will be appointed by the secretary general of the Majlis.

2.

The Majlis will be tasked to drive change in Dubai, oversee social and economic governance in the emirate, improve competitiveness, economic leadership and attractiveness of the emirate, to become the best city to live in.

3.

The Majlis will map out a vision for Dubai’s next 50 years, that will be overseen by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, who will ensure the provision of a better life for Emiratis, residents and visitors alike.

4.

The Majlis will oversee the launch of mega projects in Dubai, open up new development sectors, harness opportunities, direct government and semi-government companies and follow up on all development indicators.

5.

The Majlis members will include Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri.

6.

Dubai Executive Council (DEC) will remain responsible for following up on the implementation of strategies, managing performance in government departments, ensure quality of services, and improve work performance in all institutions.

7.

The six tracks are:

(a) Economy

(b) Citizens’ Services

(c) Government Development

(d) Infrastructure

(e) Security and Justice

(f) Health and Knowledge

8.

Each Majlis official will have a group of government departments and bodies to oversee and achieve the goals for which it was established.

9.

Consultative councils will be set up for each of these six tracks, comprising of seven members (from private and public sectors). The consultative councils will be affiliated to Dubai Majlis.

They shall offer opinions, ideas and submit progress reports to ensure transparency and promote a sense of responsibility and engage subject matter experts in shaping decisions.

10.

Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum will be appointed as Commissioner General of Dubai Economic Track. The track will have these entities: Dubai Economy, Tourism Department, Free Zones, Airports, Ports and Customs.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer will, in addition to his current duties, be Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being track. The entities under this track include: Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Dubai Land Department.

Major Gen. Talal Belhoul will serve as the Commissioner General for the Security and Justice track. The entities under this track include: Dubai Courts, Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti will be the Commissioner General of the Government Development track. The entities under this track include: Dubai Department of Human Resources, Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Smart Government.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer will be as the Commissioner General for the Health and Knowledge track. This track will include: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri will serve as Commissioner General of the citizens services track. The entities under this track include: Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Affairs Department (IACAD).

The Majlis is entitled to remove or add new departments from or to any of the six tracks.

11.

Dubai Council will hold at least one meeting every month, during which the agenda should include launching new projects for Dubai. The Executive Office will function as general secretariat of the council.

12.

Performance benchmarks shall be set and signed with all general directors in Dubai — and are to be approved by the Dubai Majlis. The benchmark, which will include the goals and projects for each department, will be revised every two years. Whoever fails to bring about a real change within the two-year period will be released from their duties.