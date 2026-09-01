From homes to five-star hotels: How Art & Craft Furniture built a UAE solid wood success story

The collection spans every room of the home: solid wood beds, dining sets, sideboards, TV consoles, and bookshelves, alongside signature ranges in mother-of-pearl inlay, marble and stone, handcrafted mirrors, rugs, and home decor. The full range can be explored in the brand's furniture collections.

Furniture designed for everyday living and built to last

“Great furniture earns its place quietly,” said Ashok Gehlot, Managing Director of Art & Craft Furniture. “It stands up to daily life instead of just looking good for a season. Every piece begins with solid wood and craftsmen who take the time to get it right, not a production line moving as fast as possible. After 30 years and 65,000 homes, our commitment hasn't changed: real materials, fair prices, and furniture people actually live with, not just look at.”

Next chapter in the UAE

As it marks its 30th anniversary, Art & Craft Furniture is expanding its collections and showroom presence to meet the UAE's growing home and interiors market while keeping its founding principle intact: design in-house, craft in its own workshops, and stand behind every piece long after delivery.

“The UAE has grown with us, and our customers' homes have changed enormously over three decades, but what people want from furniture hasn't: quality they can trust at a price that makes sense,” said Puneet Abani, CEO of Art & Craft Furniture. “Our focus for the next chapter is bringing that promise to more homes across the Emirates, with new collections and an even better experience in our showrooms and online.”

To explore the collections, visit a showroom or Artandcraftfurniture.com or follow @artandcraftfurniture on Instagram. Showrooms in Al Quoz, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are open daily, 9am to 9pm. Call 00971 4 397 8646 or WhatsApp: 00971 58 946 6300.