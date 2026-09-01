From homes to five-star hotels: How Art & Craft Furniture built a UAE solid wood success story

In-house design and production turn brand into a UAE mainstay; furnishes 65,000+ homes
In a furniture market crowded with flat-pack imports and lookalike designs, Art & Craft Furniture has quietly built one of the UAE's most enduring success stories. Since 1995, the home-grown brand has furnished more than 65,000 homes across the Emirates with solid wood furniture that is designed, made, and delivered entirely under its own roof — a model that has earned it a 4.9 out of 5 rating from over 1,400 verified Google reviews.
Art & Craft Furniture's story begins with a simple conviction: furniture should be built for real homes and everyday use, not just showroom photographs. Every piece starts with the brand's in-house design team, moves through its own production workshops in India and the UAE, and reaches customers without a middleman marking up the price. The result is genuine solid wood furniture, crafted from premium mango and acacia timber and FSC-certified materials, at prices that remain accessible to UAE families.
Over 30 years, that philosophy has grown the brand into a community of more than 234,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram, and a loyal customer base that returns generation after generation.
The brand's craftsmanship has not gone unnoticed by the hospitality industry. Art & Craft Furniture pieces today feature in some of the UAE's most prestigious properties, with a client list that includes Sofitel, FIVE Hotels and Resorts, Anantara The Palm, and Address Downtown, a testament to build quality that meets the exacting standards of five-star interiors.
Art & Craft Furniture operates brand-owned showrooms in Al Quoz, Dubai and in Abu Dhabi, which are open seven days a week, where customers can see the wood grain, test the finishes, and speak directly with the team before buying. For those who prefer to shop online, the brand maintains over 30,000 pieces in ready stock for fast delivery across all seven emirates, with free UAE-wide shipping, cash on delivery on all orders, flexible instalment plans through Tabby and Tamara, professional installation by its own team, and dedicated after-sales support.
The collection spans every room of the home: solid wood beds, dining sets, sideboards, TV consoles, and bookshelves, alongside signature ranges in mother-of-pearl inlay, marble and stone, handcrafted mirrors, rugs, and home decor. The full range can be explored in the brand's furniture collections.
Furniture designed for everyday living and built to last
“Great furniture earns its place quietly,” said Ashok Gehlot, Managing Director of Art & Craft Furniture. “It stands up to daily life instead of just looking good for a season. Every piece begins with solid wood and craftsmen who take the time to get it right, not a production line moving as fast as possible. After 30 years and 65,000 homes, our commitment hasn't changed: real materials, fair prices, and furniture people actually live with, not just look at.”
As it marks its 30th anniversary, Art & Craft Furniture is expanding its collections and showroom presence to meet the UAE's growing home and interiors market while keeping its founding principle intact: design in-house, craft in its own workshops, and stand behind every piece long after delivery.
“The UAE has grown with us, and our customers' homes have changed enormously over three decades, but what people want from furniture hasn't: quality they can trust at a price that makes sense,” said Puneet Abani, CEO of Art & Craft Furniture. “Our focus for the next chapter is bringing that promise to more homes across the Emirates, with new collections and an even better experience in our showrooms and online.”
To explore the collections, visit a showroom or Artandcraftfurniture.com or follow @artandcraftfurniture on Instagram. Showrooms in Al Quoz, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are open daily, 9am to 9pm. Call 00971 4 397 8646 or WhatsApp: 00971 58 946 6300.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.