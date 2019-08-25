Service to run every 10 minutes from Sunday to Thursday

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced free bus services for the public, between Tawam Hospital and its external clinics in Al Ain — along with the adjacent Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.

The service aims to improve the quality of services offered to the public.

The buses operate from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 10.10pm with a frequency of 10 minutes.

Medium-size buses are now available for use by the public to transport them between the hospital and its clinics.