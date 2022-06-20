GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops are the most advanced platforms that revolutionise the way we play and create – it brings the best of both worlds to gamers and content creators who no longer have to choose between portability and performance. These laptops pump up the frame rates and take your gaming experience to the next level with immersive visuals and increase productivity while delivering up to twice the power efficiency of previous generations, all thanks to the capabilities of the RTX GPUs and NVIDIA Max-Q technology.

The advanced RTX technologies under the surface make RTX 30 Series laptops future-proof, letting you enjoy high-performance gaming, create professionally and accelerate your studies all on one portable and powerful laptop.

If you are looking to buy your next laptop for gaming, studying, working and creating, there is no reason to look beyond GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050Ti, GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 with some of the best deals up for grabs.

Here’s why they are the right investment.

THE ULTIMATE GAMEPLAY

Max fps, max image quality powered by AI

NVIDIA DLSS is a ground-breaking AI technology that increases graphics performance on RTX 30 Series GPUs. In simple words, DLSS boosts your fps but still allows you to crank up the settings and resolution for an even better visual experience. DLSS is currently available in more than 150 games so far, such as Dying Lights 2, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield 2022, Rainbow Six Extractions, Shadow Warrior 3, to name a few.

Image Credit: Supplied

Additionally, as RTX is the most advanced platform for ray tracing, you will have more realistic graphics to enjoy your games even more. Just like DLSS, ray tracing is available on numerous top game titles.

Lowest latency for more competitiveness

For competitive gamers, victory is measured in milliseconds. RTX 30 Series laptops offer the lowest latency and best responsiveness thanks to NVIDIA Reflex, giving you a competitive advantage over your opponents. With NVIDIA Reflex you will have better response times, making it much easier to quickly line up a headshot that could make the difference between victory and defeat. NVIDIA Reflex is available in games such as Valorant, Fornite, God of War, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch and Apex Legends to name a few.

Image Credit: Supplied

Game-ready from day one

GeForce Game Ready Drivers deliver the best experience for your favourite games. The drivers are finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. It gives gamers the tools to optimise game settings with a single click, empowering them with the latest NVIDIA technologies.

Optimised power and performance

NVIDIA Max-Q is a suite of AI-powered technologies that optimise laptops to deliver high performance in thin form factors, which is only available on RTX 30 Series laptops. Dynamic Boost is one of Max-Q technologies that uses AI to boost performance, and Battery Boost 2.0 is another that squeezes more out of the battery so you can game or create on the go.

An advanced GPU in a thin laptop is usually a recipe for noise when the fans kick in, and that is where another Max-Q technology called WhisperMode 2.0 comes in handy, which intelligently makes laptops quieter while still knocking out impressive frame rates. And there are more Max-Q technologies all of which optimise the power and performance of your laptop.

Image Credit: Supplied

Up your creative game

RTX 30 Series laptops are not only ideal for gaming but they are also perfect for creators, from hobbyists to professionals, helping them create faster and better. They are five times faster in performance for 3D content creation plus the video/photo editing performance. This is all possible with the power and technologies offered by RTX 30 Series GPUs and the stability that Studio Drivers offer.

Creators will have access to over 75 of the top creative applications accelerated for RTX GPUs, including the top applications for photography: Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, the top applications for video editing; Adobe Premiere Pro and Blackmagic Davinci Resolve, the top broadcasting application; OBS, and every major 3D rendering application, including Blender, Autodesk Maya and 3DS Max. You can easily juggle between multiple creative applications without having to worry about slowdowns or crashes.

Image Credit: Supplied

For those who spend a lot of time streaming, video conferencing or e-learning, NVIDIA Broadcast can provide you a studio no matter where you are. The Broadcast App can remove noise and echo from the background, offer you a green-screen effect, improve your camera and voice quality and much more, all at the touch of a button. Additionally, if you are a streamer, NVIDIA Encoder gives you the tools to steal the show with incredible graphics and smooth and stutter-free live streaming, plus exclusive optimisations to all your favourite streaming applications that unlock the ability to give your audience your very best — every time.

Accelerate your studies

AI-powered remote learning and collaboration technologies make it easier to connect with lecturers and classmates. From STEM and data sciences to AI, design and content creation, RTX 30 Series laptops accelerate simulation, modelling and data science workloads, making them ideal for students who need more out of their laptops. You can study smarter and get the most out of your education with these high-performance, portable and affordable laptops.

Image Credit: Supplied

Finish classwork faster with RTX 30-Series laptops

In short, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs power the world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators. Gamers will experience the highest image quality, fastest fps and the lowest latency with the best stable experience from the launch of their favourite games with state-of-the-art RTX technologies such as DLSS, ray tracing, Reflex, Max-Q and Game Ready Drivers.

GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops are extremely powerful, reliable, quiet, efficient and have long battery life, yet come in slim and portable designs, making them ideal for everyone who is looking for power, portability and prestige. Investing in a RTX 30 Series laptop saves you money as you can game, create, stream, study and work all on one powerful and sleek laptop – and don’t forget that if you are a gamer, you can connect your gaming controllers to these powerful laptops if that’s what you prefer.