Exciting things are coming to the UAE to help you make the most of your cooking. Food Crowd has launched a DIY cooking kit (CookIT), curated with love by signature chefs, that enables customers to cook restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of their homes.

CookIT will offer a new way of looking at grocery shopping by incorporating pre-measured meals for two to six people with a selection of 10 easy gourmet recipes with step-by-step instructions.

Customers can order their preferred meal choices using the Foodcrowd app, website, or WhatsApp for as little as Dh49 and can choose from a variety of delectable meals from the chef's recipes such as cajun chicken pasta, Mexican-style tacos, tantilising Thai green curry, and many other equally compelling options. The ingredients, along with the recipe instructions, are then delivered free directly to their home in their brand new CookIT box that is sure to be a pleasant addition to any instagram feed.

“We at Food Crowd are on a mission to help our customers reprogramme their relationship with food. One way we can do this is by offering them a wide selection of tasty dishes”, says Ronald Muzambe, Head of E-commerce, Food Crowd. Time is always of the essence and Food Crowd hopes to help families and friends spend less time in the kitchen, and more time with each other.”

A factor that sets CookIT apart is that it does not require a long-term commitment. Foodies can order for a minimum of two days with same day or next day delivery as per their requests.

Order now to get 20 per cent off your CookIT through www.foodcrowd.com, or on WhatsApp at +971 800 36632 and make sure you download the Foodcrowd app on App Store or Google Play.

