Sharjah Civil Defense controlled a fire that occurred in the Industrial Area 7 in Sharjah on Saturday night, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director General of Sharjah Civil Defence authority.
A Civil Defence crew swung into action to extinguish the fire in a scrap workshop, without causing any loss of life, However, the site that contained scrap material was destroyed.
A report was received at the operations room a round 11.15pm stating that a fire had occurred in the Industrial Area 7. The fire was promptly brought under control with no casualties.
Sharjah Police sealed off roads leading to the site and only emergency vehicles were allowed to enter.
Workers in nearby premises were evacuated as thick black smoke was seen billowing from several kilometres away.
Fire engine was dispatched as soon as the blaze was reported.
Workers were moved to a safer ground and continued to wait as teams from the Civil Defence and Sharjah Police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
The site would be handed over to forensic laboratory experts to determine the cause of the blaze.