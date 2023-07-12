Dubai: Dubai residents can find their nearest mosque, sign up for Quran memorisation classes, or Arabic language courses through the newly revamped website of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) - iacad.gov.ae.
The latest version of the website was launched on Wednesday, July 12, by the Director General of IACAD Dr Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani.
According to Mohammed Bassam Maree, IACAD Projects Manager, who spoke to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, the revamped website was aimed to provide a better user experience for all visitors.
“The data presented on the website is more structured, the website has been redesigned to improve the full journey of the users. We have also focused on People of Determination and improved the accessibility,” he said.
The website ensures that people who would normally visit IACAD’s office are able to access services online.
Services that you can access on the IACAD website:
- Find a mosque near you
- Request a fatwa for personal use
- Request for family religious counselling
- Register for Quran memorisation courses
- Register for Arabic courses
- Friday prayer sermons in multiple languages