Transforming a house into a home is no easy task. But with Chattels & More’s help, you can find an artful balance between aesthetics and function.

Regardless of the type of room or size, styling your space should be a gratifying experience, allowing you to express yourself in innovative ways. Chattels & More’s goal is to make this experience as enjoyable as possible, helping you choose the perfect home decor solution based on your requirements.

A homegrown brand owned by the prestigious Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Chattels & More believes in creating gorgeous spaces that serve a purpose. Its collections consist of decor sourced from unique artisans and vendors across Europe. It finds irresistible, functional yet sophisticated, modern and contemporary furniture that not only makes a statement but also appeals to a variety of tastes.

The products found at Chattels & More stores cater to a melting pot of tastes and cultures. So no matter how your space is, it has furniture to fit all needs backed up by exceptional service and great quality. So explore its wide variety of furniture and accessories and make your space a home you can love.

Tips for choosing the right dining furniture

If you are looking to spruce up your dining area with new furniture, here are a few pointers to note.

Solid wood: It is a classic material because it is durable and easy to repair. Pine, acacia, mango and teak are popular, less expensive options.

Veneer/wood-look: Wood veneer is often a more affordable alternative to solid wood. A very thin layer of solid wood (or material printed to look like wood) is glued to a plywood or other wood core. To identify good veneer, look for tables with clearly labelled core interiors, such as kiln-dried hardwood.

Stone and stone-look: Stone tabletops can include marble, quartz composite or cast stone (like cement). Stone is durable but can be porous and can absorb stains easily.

Glass: Glass tabletops can include clear, frosted or tinted versions. They’re relatively inexpensive and can create a feeling of space and openness.

Metal: Metal including stainless steel, brass, zinc and lacquered or painted versions of these, is used more frequently for table bases than tops.

