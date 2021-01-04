Video Credit: Supplied

It is the 26th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and the event is outdoing itself once again.

This year, there is a mind-boggling line-up of special events, concerts, life-changing raffles, pop-up markets, spectacular weekend fireworks and of course shopping promotions that are unlike anything else in the world.

The organisers have gone out of their way to ensure the festival is completely Covid-safe with malls, retail stores and attractions all putting important hygiene and safety measures securely in place. This means people – both visitors and residents alike – can enjoy the retail extravaganza with total confidence, while grabbing those amazing deals they have been dreaming about all year.

Here’s what to watch out for.

DSF Surprises

When: Until January 27

DSF Surprises is what puts the shopping extravaganza on the global map, with unheard of discounts all the way up to a staggering 90 per cent off. Fabulous deals will be up for grabs every day until January 27. They will be announced 24 hours in advance, with each promotion focusing on one brand or retailer at several locations from 10am until stocks run out.

Avoid serious FOMO by monitoring Mydsf.ae and DSF social channels to know instantly when the day’s deal is confirmed.

DSF Sale Season

When: Until January 30

More than 800 brands across 3,500 stores – covering fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle – are participating in the DSF Sales that runs throughout the festival. Customers will get an incredible 25 to 75 per cent off at all of Dubai’s participating shopping precincts and malls.

Top global brands will be offering knockout discounts, giving visitors the chance to get their hands-on belting bargains and perhaps that dream purchase that seemed out of reach. Dust off your wallet and get ready to splurge.

Check out Mydsf.ae for more details

Club Apparel & 6thStreet.com 24x7 DSF VAT On Us Week

When: Until January 9

Club Apparel stores across Dubai and online at 6thstreet.com are offering shoppers an additional 5 per cent off on DSF sale prices with the crazy 24x7 VAT On Us Week. This cool offer takes place 24-hours-a-day for the seven days of the promotion.

There is a total of 100,000 Club Apparel points to be won overall, which are worth Dh100,000 with 7 winners taking home Dh10,000 each and 24 winners Dh1,250 each. Anyone shopping during the period will be entered into the draw on a spend of Dh200+ in a single transaction.

Shop online at 6thstreet.com

Footwear fiesta at SHOETOPIA

When: January 20-30

If you love shoes, your heart might be about to explode. Dubai Mall is set to host SHOETOPIA – a unique and first-of-its-kind pop-up in the region where your footwear fantasies can come true. Along with the chance to grab unbelievable bargains on the world’s best brands, it offers opportunities for shoe enthusiasts to collaborate with local and international designers and customise their footwear.

Image Credit: Supplied

If you have been thinking up a breath-taking pair, now is the time to turn them into a reality – take part in the workshops and see how they shape up. From designing and customisation to 3D printing, this footwear showstopper is simply unmissable.

DSF SHARE Millionaire

SHARE from Majid Al Futtaim is a lifestyle rewards programme that brings bargain hunters value every day. During DSF, if you shop at Majid Al Futtaim malls in Dubai – Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira – and spend Dh300, you get a chance to become one of the weekly winners of a whopping 1 million SHARE points. To enter the prize draw scan your shopping receipts through the app. Raffle draws take place weekly through January.